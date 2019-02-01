By Jeff Zimmerman at the scale
Sergey Kovalev 174 vs. Eleider Álvarez 174.8
(WBO light heavyweight title)
Oscar Valdez 125.8 vs. Carmine Tommasone 125.4
(WBO featherweight title)
Richard Commey 134.3 vs. Isa Chaniev 134.6
(IBF lightweight title)
Teofimo Lopez 134.8 vs. Diego Magdaleno 134.7
Enriko Gogokjia 142.5 vs. Vitor Freitas 141
Elvin Ayala 154 vs. Bakhram Murtazaliev 153.6
Pat Day 153.7 vs. Ismail Iliev 154
Jason Sanchez 125.4 vs. Daniel Olea 125.
Steven Martinez 160.4 vs. Janibek Alimkhanuly 162
Venue: The Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN/ESPN+