By Jeff Zimmerman at the scale

Sergey Kovalev 174 vs. Eleider Álvarez 174.8

(WBO light heavyweight title)

Oscar Valdez 125.8 vs. Carmine Tommasone 125.4

(WBO featherweight title)

Richard Commey 134.3 vs. Isa Chaniev 134.6

(IBF lightweight title)

Teofimo Lopez 134.8 vs. Diego Magdaleno 134.7

Enriko Gogokjia 142.5 vs. Vitor Freitas 141

Elvin Ayala 154 vs. Bakhram Murtazaliev 153.6

Pat Day 153.7 vs. Ismail Iliev 154

Jason Sanchez 125.4 vs. Daniel Olea 125.

Steven Martinez 160.4 vs. Janibek Alimkhanuly 162

Venue: The Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN/ESPN+