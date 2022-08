Featherweight Keenan Carbajal (24-3-1, 16 KOs) knocked out Aelio Mesquita (21-8-1, 19 KOs) with a right hand in round three. Mesquita was counted out at :58.

Local junior middleweight Daniel Hilton (3-0, 3 KOs) scored a quick first round KO against Isaac Sifuentez (0-6). Hilton battered Sifuentez to a knee where he took the full count. Time was 1:20.