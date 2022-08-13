Looks like WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury won’t be returning after all. A few days ago, The Gypsy King announced that he had teamed up with trainer Isaac Lowe and was planning a trilogy fight with Derek “War” Chisora. However, Fury has now reversed course.

“Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years and after long hard conversations, I’ve finally decided to walk away. And on my 34th birthday, I say bon voyage,” Fury wrote on Twitter. He then named a list of people who helped him in his career and concluded with “See you all on the other side you big dossers. 2008-2022.”

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed Fury’s intentions. “Just finished a touching video conference with Tyson Fury, who has confirmed his official retirement from boxing. We fully support his decision, which is a dream for anyone to retire undefeated and as WBC champion of the world. The WBC will prepare a special farewell event soon.”