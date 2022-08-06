The semi-finals of the ProBox “Last Chance” super lightweight tournament took place Friday night at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

Semifinal 1

Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (19-5, 9 KOs) scored a hard-fought ten round unanimous decision over Joseph Fernandez (15-5, 3 KOs). Great fight with both having their moments. Castaneda rocked Fernandez in round nine. The result was in doubt until ring announcer Marc Lichtenfeld revealed the scores of 96-94 3x. Prior to the scores, it was announced that if the fight was a draw, they would fight one more round!

Semifinal 2

Antonio “Toño” Moran (29-5-1, 19 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Michael Dutchover (16-3, 10 KOs). Moran was in command all the way. Scores were 99-91, 100-90, 100-90.

Castaneda and Moran will meet in the November 4 final. The winner will take home $50,000.

* * *

Other Bouts:

Unbeaten super lightweight Jusiyah Shirley (6-0, 5 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Eric Womack (4-2, 1 KO). A left hand finished Womack at 1:56.

Unbeaten super middleweight Daniel “Iceman” Blancas (3-0 1 KO) won a four round unanimous decision over Jolando Taala (1-2, 0 KOs). Scores were 39-37, 40-36, 40-36.