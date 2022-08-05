By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® spoke to the Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya immediately after weigh-ins for his top welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr who takes on the undefeated Michael McKinson this Saturday at Dickie’s Arena, Fort Worth, Texas and shown live on DAZN. De La Hoya shares thoughts on a potential fight for Ortiz Jr with Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. and gives an update on Kingry and Tank talks in this exclusive interview.

