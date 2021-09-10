WBA #14 super welterweight Souleymane Cissokho (14-0, 9 KOs) defended his WBA Intercontinental strap with a fourth round TKO against Ismail Iliev (13-3-1, 3 KOs) on Friday night at the famous Roland Garros tennis stadium in Paris, France. Cissokho cut Iliev over the left eye in round three. Cissokho dropped Iliev in round four and Iliev didn’t come out for round five.

WBC #5, IBF #7, WBO #10, WBA #12 light heavyweight Mathieu Bauderlique (21-1, 12 KOs) was victorious when WBC #3 rated former world title challenger Igor Mikhalkin (24-3, 11 KOs) couldn’t continue after round seven. Mikhalkin’s face was pretty swollen suggesting a possible broken jaw. Bauderlique wins the vacant European Union light heavyweight title.