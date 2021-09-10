WBA #3, WBC #11, WBO #14 super middleweight John Ryder (30-5, 17 KOs) tested the light heavyweight waters against Jozef Jurko (8-2, 6 KOs) on Friday night at Worthersee Stadium, Klagenfurt, Austria. Ryder took control in round three and battered Jurko until the bout was stopped in round five. Time was 1:29.

The WBA has ordered a world title bout between Ryder and regular champion David Morrell Jr., but promoter Eddie Hearn is interested in putting Ryder against WBA light heavyweight champion Dimitry Bivol.

* * *

Super middleweight Abass Baraou (10-1, 7 KOs) was victorious when Jay Spencer (11-2, 7 KOs) simply quit after taking a few body shots in round one.

Unbeaten super lightweight Dalton Smith (9-0, 7 KOs) took a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Brian Pelaez (10-6, 1 KO) to claim the WBA Intercontinental title. Scores were 99-91 3x.

6’5 light heavyweight John Hedges (3-0, 0 KOs) outpointed journeyman Frane Radnic (11-26, 10 KOs) over eight.