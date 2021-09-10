Jim Lampley has pulled out from announcing the Holyfield-Belfort PPV card in Florida for undisclosed reasons. He will be replaced by Ray Flores. The rest of the team is Sean Porter, 50-Cent, and Sean Wheelock

On an alternate feed will be former president Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, and Todd Grisham.

PPV buyers on FITE can flip between the main audio, the alternate audio, or Spanish audio.

The freeview fights before the Holyfield-Belfort PPV begins will feature super featherweight Anthony Chavez (9-1, 3 KOs) against Diuhl Olguin (15-19-4, 10 KOs) and pro-debuting middleweight Eleazer Silva against Terry Roscoe (2-5, 0 KOs).

Holyfield-Belfort, Silva-Ortiz, and Haye-Fournier will all be eight-rounders with two-minute rounds.