Holyfield-Belfort Weigh-In Results Evander Holyfield 225.4 vs. Vitor Belfort 206.2

Anderson Silva 192.6 vs. Tito Ortiz 200

David Haye 211.5 vs. Joe Fournier 195.5 Jono Carroll 130 vs. Andy Vences 129.4

(WBA super featherweight eliminator) Anthony Chavez 129.2 vs. Diuhl Olguin 128

Eleazer Silva 158 vs. Terry Roscoe 155 Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida

Promoter: Triller

TV: FITE.tv

