Lejarraga, Charrat make weight Kerman Lerraja 153.4 v Dylan Charrat 153.4

(European super welterweight title) Kiko Martinez 128 vs. Jayro Duran 128.7

Mary Romero 119 vs. Amy Timlin 120.3

Youssef Khoumari 133.6 vs. Vicente Martin Rodriguez 132

Cyrus Pattinson 151 vs. Dimitru Vicol 151.8

Moussa Gholam 131.1 vs. Mauro Alex Hasan Perounene 132.9

Cristobal Lorente 128.7 vs. Anuar Salas 127.8

Mary Romero 119 vs. Amy Timlin 120.3 Venue: Palau Olímpic Vall d’Hebron, Barcelona, Spain

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN

