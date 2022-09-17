Undefeated WBA #6, WBC #6 heavyweight terror Arslanbek Makhmudov (15-0, 14 KOs) took a harder-than-expected ten round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Carlos Takam (39-7-1, 28 KOs) on Friday night at the Montreal Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Makhmudov dropped Takam 20 seconds into the fight and also put him down in round seven. Takam won four rounds on two cards, but with the two knockdowns scores were 96-92, 97-91, 96-92. Makhmudov added the vacant WBC silver title to his NABF and NABA titles.

In a middleweight crossroads clash, former world title challenger Steven “Bang Bang” Butler (31-3-1, 26 KOs) crushed Mark “The Bazooka” DeLuca (28-4, 16 KOs) in two rounds. DeLuca down twice in round two. Time was 1:59. Butler retained the NABF title.

Unbeaten super featherweight Thomas Chabot (7-0, 7 KOs) destroyed Armando Ramirez (3-2, 0 KOs) in two rounds. Chabot dropped Ramirez in round one and finished him with two more knockdowns in round two. Body shots did the damage. Time was 1:24.

Other Results:

Jean Gardy Francois W4 Andres Sanchez Ramirez (super featherweight)

Emma Gongora W6 Martine Bisson (female featherweight)

Hamza Khabbaz W4 Jose Gutierrez Bolanos (welterweight)