By Kurt Wolfheimer at ringside.

Super feather weight Joshafat Ortiz remained undefeated with a solid six round unanimous decision victory over twenty-eight fight veteran Mario Ezequiel Sayal Lozano in the main event at the Filmore on Friday night in Philadelphia, PA as part of the entertaining seven-fight card promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions.

Ortiz controlled the fight, mixing up combinations while sliding around the ring. Lozano would counter enough and sported a solid chin to stay out of serious trouble throughout. The lightning quick Ortiz would not let up and continued to pour on the pressure in the later rounds, but Lozano just tied up and fought like a survivor right until the final bell. All three Judges saw it 60-54 in favor of Joshafat Ortiz who ups his record to 11-0, 5KO’s with the one-sided unanimous victory while Mario Ezequiel Sayal Lozano falls to a respectable 18-9-1, 9KOs).

Hard Hitting promotions own Jan Carlos Rivera put on quite a show in the six round co-feature of the evening with a 2nd round stoppage of heavy-handed Gonzalo Carlos Dallera. Rivera looked good early in the opening round with solid flurries. Rivera opened up his repertoire which left him open for the heavy shots from Dallera. A short right rocked Rivera. He recovered quickly and floored Dallera with two heavy hooks to the ribs early in the second round. Dalerra rose to his feet at the count of eight. Rivera was on his “A” game though and finished the show with a heavy right hand which sent Dalerra to his hands and knees for the second and final time. He was just able to reach his feet at the count of nine, but the fight was waived off at 2:58 of round two, giving Jan Carlos Rivera the TKO victory. The victory upped Jan Carlos Rivera’s record to (7-1, 5KOs). While Gonzalo Dallera falls to 10-18, 8KOs

LeAnna Cruz and debuting Lilian Almaraz put on an exciting four round scrap that had the crowd cheering heavily throughout. LeAnna Cruz was the more skilled fighter and controlled the fight on the outside and snapped back the head of her shorter opponent. Almaraz was a fire plug and took the shots to get inside with explosive hooks. All three judges saw it 39-37 x 3 in favor of LeAnna Cruz for the hard-fought unanimous decision victory. Cruz ups her record to (3-0), while Almaraz slides to 0-1.

Super bantamweight sensation Carlos Ramos (16-2, 10KOs) looked impressive in capturing a six round unanimous decision victory over 41 fight veteran Diuhl Olguin (15-26-5, 10KOs). Ramos was in control right from the opening bell as a straight left forced Olquin to touch the canvas. Olquin who had lost nine of his last ten but hadn’t been stopped in over five years,showed a solid chin and was able to weather heavy shots throughout the final five rounds. All three judges saw the fight 59-54 x 3 in favor Carlos Ramos for the well-deserved six round unanimous decision victory,

Bantamweight Jeffrey Villanueva (2-0, 1KO) scored an explosive first round knockout of debuting Jose Torres. Villanueva sent Torres wobbling back into the ropes with right hand on the jaw. Torres tried to cover, but Villanueva would not let him off the hooks as he blasted away with a three- punch combination. Torres crumbled to the floor at 2:44 of the opening round. the official time of the knockout was 2:44 of the opening round.

John Leonardo (8-1-1, 4KOs) won a one-sided unanimous decision victory over 21-fight veteran Pedro Hernandez (7-13-1, 2KOs) all three judges had it 60-54 across the board in favor of Leonardo for the six unanimous decision victory.

Undefeated Puerto Rican welterweight sensation Axl Melendez Salgado upped his record to 4-0, 3KO’s in his US debut, dropping Abdiel Padilla-Borgas (1-4 ,1KO), dropping him twice in the second round. The last one came from a destructive left hook up top. Padilla-Borgas’s corner had seen enough and threw in the towel at 2:10 seconds of the second round.