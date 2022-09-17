Torres tops Gutierrez In a match-up between undefeated lightweights, hometown favorite Luis “Koreano” Torres (17-0, 10 KOs) took a wide, but hard-fought ten round unanimous decision over Cesar “Torito” Gutierrez (14-1-2, 5 KOs) at the Expo Palenque in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico. Torres, the reigning WBC Latino champion and a former WBC Youth silver titleholder, dropped Gutierrez in round three. Scores were 99-90 3x. Ortiz victorious in Philly Like this: Like Loading...

