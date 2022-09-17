WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford opened as a slight favorite over WBC, WBA, IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. for their rumored November 19th megafight in Las Vegas. BetOnline.ag has listed Crawford at -130 (10/13), while Spence backers can get +110 (11/10). The camps have reportedly agreed on the money issues and are now ironing out the final details.
Crawford wins this without question. He’s too good.
Never mind the odds, this is an even matchup, where the one with better preparation and especially better game plan will prevail. My pick: Spence by narrow decision
I agree, Burucho. Spence by split decision.
If Crawford wins, that’s 2x undisputed champion in the four belt era and you have an undisputed champion one weight class up as well. I’m leaning towards Crawford, but I don’t care who wins – great fight and it’s about time!
Crawford is going to Destry Spence…. Put you’re house on it!
no fight yet….. al hot air…….
This Bud’s for you!!! KO Crawford.
Crawford wins in a over hyped and boring fight.