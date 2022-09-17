September 16, 2022
Boxing News

Crawford a slight favorite over Spence

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford opened as a slight favorite over WBC, WBA, IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. for their rumored November 19th megafight in Las Vegas. BetOnline.ag has listed Crawford at -130 (10/13), while Spence backers can get +110 (11/10). The camps have reportedly agreed on the money issues and are now ironing out the final details.

  • Never mind the odds, this is an even matchup, where the one with better preparation and especially better game plan will prevail. My pick: Spence by narrow decision

  • If Crawford wins, that’s 2x undisputed champion in the four belt era and you have an undisputed champion one weight class up as well. I’m leaning towards Crawford, but I don’t care who wins – great fight and it’s about time!

