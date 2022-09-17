Crawford a slight favorite over Spence WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford opened as a slight favorite over WBC, WBA, IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. for their rumored November 19th megafight in Las Vegas. BetOnline.ag has listed Crawford at -130 (10/13), while Spence backers can get +110 (11/10). The camps have reportedly agreed on the money issues and are now ironing out the final details. Makhmudov defeats Takam, remains unbeaten Canelo, GGG make weight Like this: Like Loading...

