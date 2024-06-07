June 6, 2024
Boxing Results

Volny defeats Butler, Iglesias still unbeaten

In a clash between local middleweight favorites, Patrice “Vicious” Volny (19-1, 13 KOs) scored a ninth round TKO over two-time middleweight title challenger Steven “Bang Bang” Butler (34-5-1, 28 KOs) on Thursday night at the Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada. Volny outworked Butler and got a referee’s stoppage after a series of shots in round nine. Butler complained about the stoppage, which occurred at 2:40. Volny wins the WBC Francophone title, which could result in a WBC top 15 rating.

IBO super middleweight world champion Osleys “El Tornado” Iglesias (11-0, 10 KOs) scored a spectacular first round KO against Evgeny Shvedenko (16-2-1, 7 KOs). A crushing right hook left Shvedenko flailing on the canvas. Time was 2:48. Bring on Canelo!

Unbeaten Olympian super lightweight Arthur “The Wolf” Biyarslanov (15-0, 13 KOs) knocked out Elias Mauricio Haedo (14-6, 10 KOs) in round four. A straight left to the body finished Haedo. Time was 2:59.

A clash between female boxers Mary Spencer and April Hunter was scrapped when Hunter suffered an injury.

Other Results:
Shamil Khataev D10 Ramadan Hiseni (middleweight)
Jhon Orobio KO2 Jose De Leon Jasso (jr welterweight)

