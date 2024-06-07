By Boxing Bob Newman
The rains came and went as the official opening of the 2024 IBHOF induction weekend kicked off on the museum grounds in Canastota, NY. Inductees Jackie Kallen, Fred Sternburg, Erik Morales, Ivan Calderon, Michael Moorer, Ana Maria Torres, Jane Couch and Ricky Hatton, along with others, were on hand to greet fans and say a few words. 2024 Inductee Hatton was given the honor of ringing the opening bell to kick off what looks to be “A magical weekend,” in the words of IBHOF director, Ed Brophy.
I was there in 2014 For Trinidad’s (among many) induction!! To this day and with all of the fights I’ve attended, that was the most MEMORABLE event I’ve EVER ATTENDED!!! Great memories…..
I am old enough and fortunately lucky enough to say that I came here in the 90(5 times) and 5 times in the 2000s.was able to meet Joe Frazier,Ken Norton,Marvin Hagler and others several times before there passing.Great memories!
Iron boy. I met him a very long time ago and when I stood next time I felt tall and I’m not. He was cool and his fights with I think it was Segura were great. Congratulations to him. Of course, hatton too. That was one I wish to meet one day.