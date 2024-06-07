By Boxing Bob Newman

The rains came and went as the official opening of the 2024 IBHOF induction weekend kicked off on the museum grounds in Canastota, NY. Inductees Jackie Kallen, Fred Sternburg, Erik Morales, Ivan Calderon, Michael Moorer, Ana Maria Torres, Jane Couch and Ricky Hatton, along with others, were on hand to greet fans and say a few words. 2024 Inductee Hatton was given the honor of ringing the opening bell to kick off what looks to be “A magical weekend,” in the words of IBHOF director, Ed Brophy.