The heavyweight fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson and the rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are rescheduled for Friday, November 15, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mike Tyson: “Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties. While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, November 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix.”