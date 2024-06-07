June 7, 2024
Boxing News

New date for Tyson-Paul clash

The heavyweight fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson and the rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are rescheduled for Friday, November 15, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mike Tyson: “Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties. While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, November 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix.”

Tank/Monstro lead-in fights announced
IBHOF 2024 Induction Weekend Kicks Off

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • zzzzz. a fake “fight” is being postponed. who are the utter losers who follow this crap? I guess suburban white kids and fake gangstas.

    Reply
    • >