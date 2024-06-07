Three fights featuring top contenders, former champions and more will highlight the FREE PBC on Prime Video undercard action on June 15 leading into the PBC pay-per-view event on Prime Video. These three preliminary matchups will be available via free access to all fans, regardless of Prime membership or purchase of the PPV card.

The free show will be topped by rising middleweight Elijah García taking on Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis in a 10-round attraction and also features former world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo facing Eduardo Ramirez in a 10-round super featherweight clash. Opening up the stream is welterweight Roiman Villa battling Mexico’s Ricardo Salas in a 10-round fight.

These bouts will lead into the pay-per-view lineup topped by undefeated three-division champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis defending his WBA lightweight title against unbeaten top contender Frank “The Ghost” Martin, plus David “El Monstro” Benavidez making his 175-pound debut against former light heavyweight world champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk in a matchup for the WBC interim light heavyweight title.