Weights from Santa Ynez, California Callum Walsh 153.8 vs. Carlos Ortiz Cervantes 153.4

Daniel Barrera 112 vs. Christian Robles 111.4

Jorge Maravillo 155.8 vs. Jose Manuel Gomez 157.4

Guadalupe Medina 104.6 vs.Ashley Felix 104.4

Alexander Gueche 119.4 vs. Jonathan Almacen 118.6 Venue: Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez, California

Promoter: 360 Promotions

TV: UFC Fightpass

