August 1, 2020
In a WBA super bantamweight title eliminator, undefeated WBA #8 Ra’eese Aleem (17-0, 11 KOs) scored a tenth round TKO over WBA #9 Marcus Bates (11-2, 8 KOs). Aleem was in command all the way. Bates was a one-handed fighter after injuring his right wrist in round nine. Aleem jumped on Bates in round ten leading to a referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:18. Aleem previously outpointed Bates two years ago.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Joseph George (11-0, 7 KOs) scored a spectacular ninth round knockout against Marcos Escudero (10-2, 9 KOs) in a rematch of their November ShoBox showdown that saw George win a narrow-split decision. This time landed a massive uppercut that put Escudero down and out. Time was 3:00. Escudero was ahead on two of the three cards.

