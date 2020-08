Results from London Former world title challenger James Tennyson (27-3, 23 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over Gavin Gwynne (12-2, 2 KOs) in a clash for the British lightweight title. Good action fight. Tennyson dropped Gwynne in round six and finished him with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:30. Other Results

Fabio Wardley KO3 Simon Vallily (heavyweight)

Dalton Smith KO5 Nathan Bennett (super lightweight)

Jordan Gill W10 Reece Bellotti (featherweight) Shot of the Day

