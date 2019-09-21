Results from Midland, Texas Unbeaten jr welterweight Brandun Lee (16-0, 14 KOs) scored a second round KO over Milton Arauz (10-2-1, 5 KOs). Lee laid out Arauz with a right hand just before the bell to end round two. Time was 2:59. Sugar Nunez stops Hernandez in one Ortiz overcomes Salinas to stay unbeaten

