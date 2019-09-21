Hot prospect Eduardo ” Sugar” Nunez (18-1, 18 KOs) of Sinaloa, Mexico stopped Rafael “Potro” Hernandez (30-13-3, 24 KOs) of Caracas, Venezuela in round one. The super featherweight main event took place in Monterrey, Mexico. From the opening bell, Nunez went at Hernandez firing punches nonstop. A vicious combination to the body put Hernandez down about two minutes into the round. Hernandez beat the count but was put down moments later by a combo to the head where the referee then waved it off. The official time of the stoppage was 2:33 of round one. Nunez maintained his 100% knockout winning percentage.

The lightweight co-feature saw Jairo “Doberman” Lopez (25-11, 16 KOs) of Mexico upset countryman and former world title challenger Eduardo “Canilla” Escobedo (34-8, 24 KOs) by way of tight eight round unanimous decision. All three judges scored it 77-75 in favor of Lopez.