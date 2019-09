Former lightweight title challenger Petr “El Zar” Petrov (41-6-2, 22 KOs) destroyed journeyman Dedrick Bell (23-31-1, 11 KOs) in two rounds on Friday night at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California. The 36-year-old Petrov outclassed Bell from the get-go and a left hook to the belly finished him. Time was 2:48.

After the fight, Petrov called out Ryan “Kingry” Garcia. Petrov was prepared to step in as a late sub against Garcia last Saturday night, but the bout was never finalized.