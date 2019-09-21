By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Boxing returned to the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California as bantamweight prospect Narek Abgaryan (13-0, 5 KOs) from Armenia made his U.S debut scoring a fifth round knockout over Juan Kantun (21-8-3) in the main event. Abgaryan sent Kantun to the canvas in round two. Continuing to box, Abgaryan controlled the fight keeping Kantun away with the jab. Mixing it up, the Armenian dropped Kantun for a second time as the referee stop the fight at 2:36 of the fifth.

Also making his U.S. debut light heavyweight Robin Sirwan Safar (9-0, 6 KO’s) from Sweden stopped Alfredo Contreras (14-24-2) in one round. Contreras suffered a cut on his left eye as the doctor took a look at the cut and then stopped the fight at 2:03 of the opening round.

Undefeated super featherweight prospect Chris “The Boy” Zavala (6-0, 3 KO’s) stopped Juan Jimenez (8-8) in one. Zavala was flashy as he beat Jimenez to the punch and closed the round aggressive. After completing a round Jimenez could not continue as the referee waved it off at the end of the first round.

Super lightweight prospect Elvis Rodriguez (4-0-1, 4 KO’s) knocked out Ramon Mascarena (6-1) in three. Rodriguez sent Mosquera to the canvas as Mascarena was bleeding from his left eye and got up but could not continue. The referee stopped it at 1:56 of the third.

Lightweight Miguel Contreras (8-0, 6 KO’s), of Bakersfield, California won a unanimous decision over Misael Chacon (3-19-3). Contreras and Chacón traded from the opening bell, later in the round Contreras landed a solid uppercut. Contreras once again connected Chacon with the uppercut in the round two. In the third, Contreras continued his attack busting Chacon’s nose. The final round saw Contreras finish strong as a bloodied Chacon stood in there taking Contreras’s best. All three judges scored the bout 40-36.

Bantamweight Alexis De Luna (7-0, 5 KO’s) won a hard fought unanimous decision over a tough Leonardo Torres (4-14). De Luna used his skills and boxed as Torres pressured. Despite getting tagged with combinations Torres stood in front of De Luna. In the third, Torres landed some heavy shots backing up De Luna and stopping his momentum.

With Torres fading, De Luna ripped on the inside in the fifth, pressuring Torres. De Luna’s boxing skills proved to be the difference as Torres made the most of it in going the distance. Judges scored the bout 59-55, 59-55, and 58-56.

Super lightweight Christian Camarena (6-0, 2 KOs), stopped Anthony Zender (1-4). Camarena was the more skilled, boxing away shooting the stiff jab. Following up with the right, Camarena shut Zander’s left eye. Zender had seen enough as a combination by Camarena staggered him forcing the referee to stop the fight at 2:33 of the third.

Luis Norambuena (4-5-1) won a unanimous decision over Moisés Fuentes (3-1, 1 KO) in a super lightweight bout. Norambuena came out shooting away landing big punches in the opening round as Fuentes countered. A huge left hook by Normabuena in the third, dropped Fuentes as Norambuena looked to close but Fuentes was saved by the bell.

Stalking in the fourth, Norambuena was on top of Fuentes. Swinging wildly in the fifth, Norambuena continued to pressure Fuentes as he was fighting off his back foot. The sixth and final round Norambuena attacked as he backed the countering Fuentes. In the end, the judges scored were 58-55, 57-56, and 57-56.

Local favorite middleweight Steven Pichardo (6-1,1 KO) of Los Ángeles won a unanimous decision over Roberto Yong (6-18-2). Pichardo kept his distance shooting the jab on his rangy opponent Yong. Boxing away Pichardo outworked Yong and in the final round finished strong in route to a decision win. All three judges scored the bout 60-54

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla