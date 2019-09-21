September 21, 2019
Boxing News

Mikey: There’s still a lot more of Mikey Garcia left

Former three-division world champion Mikey Garcia (39-1, 30 KOs) spoke about his future plans on Friday’s ShoBox telecast from Midland, Texas. “I wanna do something before the end of the year and look for something BIG early next year. There’s still a lot more of Mikey Garcia left,” Mikey told Steve Farhood.

Photo: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Garcia unsuccessfully moved up two divisions to challenge IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence back in March, but the 31-year-old says he may stay in the higher weight class. “If the fight is available with the right guy I’ll do 147,” stated Mikey, “but 140 is a better suited fit for me.”

