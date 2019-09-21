September 21, 2019
Boxing Results

Tyrone James still unbeaten

Unbeaten super welterweight Tyrone “Pretty Boy” James (11-0, 8 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Dennis “The Pawnee Express” Knifechief (12-11-1, 5 KO’s) on Friday night at The Paramount in Huntington, NY. James dropped Knifechief in the first round and battered him until the bout was halted 28 seconds into the fifth round.

Unbeaten Dominican bantamweight Junior “Bombita” Almonte (13-0, 9 KOs) successfully defended his WBC FECARBOX title by eight round unanimous decision against Ernesto Garza III (10-3, 6 KOs). Almonte scored a knockdown in the 4th round. Scores were 78-73, 78-73, 77-74.

Welterweight Alex “El Toro” Vargas (4-0, 1 KO) outpointed Deo Kizito (3-4, 2 KOs) over four rounds. Scores were 40-36 3x.

In the opening bout of the evening, cruiserweight Emmaunel Etienne (1-0, 1 KO) scored a third round stoppage against Charles Johnson (1-4, 1 KO). The pro-debuting Etienne is a New York police officer.

