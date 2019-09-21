September 21, 2019
Boxing Results

IBF #15 Jacob Ng stops Pablo Fuego in five

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #15 lightweight Jacob “Flamingo” Ng (12-0, 9 KOs) stopped Spain’s Pablo Fuego (15-5, 2 KOs) in round five of a scheduled ten round main event with IBF International title up for grabs at the Southport Sharks AFL Club, Southport, Queensland, Australia on Saturday. The six-foot Australian was making the first defense of the IBF International title he captured in June when he won a shutout ten round decision over Mexico’s Ricardo Lara. The 24-year-old Gold Coast resident trains at the Matrix gym under the guidance of his father Stephen Ng.

Promoter: Angelo DiCarlo.
Supervisor: Ben Keilty.

