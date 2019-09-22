Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California:

Unbeaten lightweight Michel Rivera (17-0, 11 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Jose Luis Gallegos (16-8, 12 KOs). Rivera teed off all night on the durable but outgunned Gallegos. The bout was halted after five rounds to Gallegos’ dismay. Rivera looked good, Gallegos is a “hard man” as they say in the UK.

Unbeaten super lightweight Gary Antuanne Russell (11-0, 11 KOs) needed just 32 seconds to demolish Luis Ronaldo Castillo (20-5, 15 KOs). Russell is one of the boxing brothers (all named Gary) of WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr.

2016 Olympian middleweight Petr Khamukov (4-0, 1 KO) scored a fourth round TKO over Randy Fuentes (9-9-1, 2 KOs). Khamukov dropped Fuentes twice in round two. Fuentes down twice in round four and it was waved off. Time was 2:21.

Middleweight Jonathan Esquivel (12-0, 11 KOs) scored a second round KO over Justin Steave (10-3, 4 KOs). Esquivel dropped Steave twice in round one. The bout was halted when Esquivel floored Steave again. Time was 1:21. The 24-year-old Esquivel looks like a good prospect.