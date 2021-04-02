April 1, 2021
Boxing Results

Solis tops Aguilar, Pintor edges Kendo

Unbeaten featherweight Alan “Lachorro” Solis (13-0-1, 7 KOs) outscored late sub Jonathan Aguilar (19-9, 15 KOs) over ten one-sided rounds to claim the vacant WBO Latino title on Thursday night at the Polideportivo Centenario in Los Mochis, Sonora, Mexico. Workmanlike performance. Scores were 97-93, 97-93, 99-91.

Welterweight Mauricio “Trompas” Pintor (24-3-1, 14 KOs), the nephew of Hall of Famer Lupe Pintor, scored an eight round unanimous decision over San Antonio fighter Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (17-4, 8 KOs). Castaneda had a point deducted in round two for hitting Pintor in the back in a clinch. No referee’s warning. The deduction made the difference as Pintor won 76-75, 76-75, 77-74.

Unbeaten lightweight Luis “Koreano” Torres (11-0, 8 KOs), the reigning WBC youth silver titlist, scored a fifth round TKO over Jose “Cuate” Paez (13-2-1, 10 KOs) in an eliminator for a spot in the inaugural World Cup Boxing Series starting in June. A barrage of unanswered punches prompted a referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:53.

Unbeaten Las Vegas flyweight Kevin Urrutia (2-0, 2 KOs) scored a third round KO over Miguel Angel Vazquez (1-1, 0 KOs). Good fight. Brutal KO. Time was 1:57.

