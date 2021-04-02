All Star Boxing President & CEO Felix “Tutico” Zabala announced early Friday morning the signing of Venezuelan prospect Esneiker Correa (14-2-1, 12 KOs) to a multi-year exclusive promotional agreement with his company. Correa joins stablemate & former Rio 2016 Venezuelan Olympian Luis Cabrera to sign with Zabala.

Correa, 22, born in Los Teques, Venezuela but now residing in Quito, Ecuador where he trains and lives under the guidance of manager Daniel Cadenas. Correa looks to make his stateside debut after an impressive victory last year, where he knocked out then-unbeaten Ravshanbek Umurzakov in Ekaterinburg, Russia by 7th round TKO.

“I am extremely blessed to have signed with a great international promotional company in All Star Boxing,” stated Correa. “I am ready to invade the U.S. and show I am a top lightweight. I want to represent my beautiful country of Venezuela and make my people proud.”

Correa is slated to appear in the May spring series of the popular boxing series Boxeo Telemundo.

“Welcome to the All Star Boxing family,” stated promoter Felix “Tutico” Zabala. “We are excited to work with a great prospect in Correa and look to showcase his skills on Telemundo. There is plenty of Talent in Venezuela and Correa will open the door for many prospects to find better opportunities.”