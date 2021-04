Akhmadaliev-Iwasa make weight Murodjon Akhmadaliev 121.2 vs. Ryosuke Iwasa 121.6

(WBA/IBF super bantamweight titles) Shakhram Giyasov 139.5 vs. Patricio Lopez Moreno 139.3

(WBA international super lightweight title) Shakhram Giyasov 139.5 vs. Patricio Lopez Moreno 139.3

Israil Madrimov 153.4 vs. Emmany Kalombo 153.6

Bakhodir Jalovov 250 vs. Kristaps Zutis 255 Venue: Humo Arena in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Herring-Frampton make weight All Star Boxing inks Esneiker Correa

