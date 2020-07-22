July 21, 2020
Boxing Results

Results from Las Vegas

Unbeaten super middleweight knockout sensation Edgar Berlanga (14-0, 14 KOs), who has knocked out all 14 foes in the first round, knocked out Eric Moon (11-3, 6 KOs) in 62 seconds.

“We prepared to go rounds, but I got him hurt and got him out of there,” said Berlanga. “I still have so much room to grow as a fighter. The power is there, but I will show everyone that I am a well-rounded fighter. The knockout streak is cool, but there is more to me than first-round knockouts.”

Former junior featherweight world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (21-2, 15 KOs), on the comeback trail following back-to-back defeats to Emanuel Navarrete, scored an eighth round TKO over two-time world title challenger Chris “The Hitman” Avalos (27-8, 20 KOs) in a featherweight battle. Time was 2:25. Dogboe was deducted a point for a questionable low blow in round five.

“Avalos took a great shot,” said Dogboe. “I broke him down, and to get a knockout in my first fight back, I am tremendously content. I wanted to show everyone that Isaac Dogboe never went away. I’m still here, and I am only getting better.”

Unbeaten junior welterweight Elvis “The Dominican Kid” Rodriguez (8-0-1, 8 KOs) laid out Dennis Okoth (4-4-1, 2 KOs) with a crushing straight left in round two. Time was 2:33.

In a clash between unbeaten female light flyweights, Kim Clavel (12-0, 2 KOs) outscored Natalie Gonzalez (6-1, 1 KO) over eight by scores of 80-72 3x. Clavel was recently honored for her work as an elder care nurse in Montreal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

