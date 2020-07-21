By Miguel Maravilla

Lightweight Mercito Gesta (32-3-3, 17 KOs) of San Diego returns to the ring this Friday as he squares off against undefeated Hector Tanajara (19-0, 5 KOs of San Antonio at the Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino Events Center in Indio, California live on DAZN.

“I feel good. I am always excited for every fight. Tanajara is a young upcoming prospect, so I’m excited to be fighting,” Gesta told FightNews.com®. “I need to be prepared for this upcoming fight and get ready. Every fight is different. An upcoming prospect. Anytime I fight this caliber I get excited and ready to go.”

Gesta is coming off a ten-round battle against Carlos Morales last November at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles.

“I’m coming off a draw with Morales. 2020 is a little different. With the epidemic going on, it is a matter of staying focused,” Gesta said.

The COVID-19 pandemic struck in early March forcing many shutdowns of public places and most importantly for fighters, the gyms.

“During the quarantine, I was exercising, you can do some stuff. Run, exercise in the room. Just keeping busy with the workouts,” Gesta said. “Watching some of these fights, it has made me anxious to return. Right now, it’s a new experience to see what it’s like to go in the ring with no fans. I can stay focused.”

Scheduled to return early this year, the two-time world title challenger, Gesta was also slated to fight star lightweight Ryan Garcia on the 4th of July in Golden Boy Promotions return card. After many failed attempts by promoter Golden Boy Promotions to lure Ryan Garcia into the featured fight, the event was scratched as Garcia’s purse demands were deemed excessive.

“There were offers to fight Garcia, so I prepared for that fight. It was supposed to be on the 4th of July. It didn’t happen. I was already training and now comes the Tanajara fight,” Gesta explained. “They offered me the Garcia fight. It’s a big fight because Ryan has a big name. So, I couldn’t say no. I was ready and prepared. If it didn’t happen maybe next time. I’ll gladly accept that fight,” Gesta added.

Gesta remains focused on the task at hand.

“I will not look past Tanajara.”

The undefeated Tanajara scored a unanimous decision over former world title challenger Mexican Juan Carlos Burgos in his last fight early this year.

“I think he is tall, has reach, he knows how to throw his jab well. With my experience, I feel that is my advantage for this fight,” Gesta said. “The height really doesn’t matter. I have fought taller opponents before.”

Gesta has been training with respected trainer Marvin Zamudio in Los Angeles in preparation for this bout with Tanajara.

“I started my camp in L.A in June. I’m prepared and ready.”

After having a difficult year in which saw him winless after suffering a knockout to Mexican journeyman Juan Antonio Rodriguez and the draw to Morales, Gesta is looking to take advantage of the opportunity of being on this high profile card.

“I think a win over Tanajara will put me back in the ranking and hopefully fight for a world title,” Gesta stated. “July 24th don’t miss it. I will continue doing my thing.”

