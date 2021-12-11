In a clash for the WBA gold cruiserweight title, unbeaten 2020 Olympic super heavyweight bronze medalist Kamshybek Kunkabayev (4-0, 3 KOs) won a seven round technical decision against Steven Ward (13-2, 4 KOs) on Saturday night at the CSKA Sport complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Kunkabayev dropped Ward in round five. In round seven an accidental elbow cut Ward and the bout was sent to the cards. Scores were 70-62 3x.

Unbeaten super featherweight Sultan Zaurbek (12-0, 8 KOs) overpowered Ryan Wheeler (16-2-1, 0 KOs) over six rounds. Zaurbek dropped Wheeler twice in round four and got a referee’s stoppage at 1:38 of round six.

Unbeaten welterweight Talgat Shayken (7-0, 4 KOs) outpointed Volodymyr Hordiienko (9-4, 4 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 100-90 3x.