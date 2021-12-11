December 11, 2021
Boxing Results

Results from Kazahstan

In a clash for the WBA gold cruiserweight title, unbeaten 2020 Olympic super heavyweight bronze medalist Kamshybek Kunkabayev (4-0, 3 KOs) won a seven round technical decision against Steven Ward (13-2, 4 KOs) on Saturday night at the CSKA Sport complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Kunkabayev dropped Ward in round five. In round seven an accidental elbow cut Ward and the bout was sent to the cards. Scores were 70-62 3x.

Unbeaten super featherweight Sultan Zaurbek (12-0, 8 KOs) overpowered Ryan Wheeler (16-2-1, 0 KOs) over six rounds. Zaurbek dropped Wheeler twice in round four and got a referee’s stoppage at 1:38 of round six.

Unbeaten welterweight Talgat Shayken (7-0, 4 KOs) outpointed Volodymyr Hordiienko (9-4, 4 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 100-90 3x.

Jalolov scores one punch KO
Ex-WBO champ Tanaka edges IBF#5 Ishida

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>