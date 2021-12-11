By Joe Koizumi

Formerly WBO three-division champ Kosei Tanaka (16-1, 9 KOs), 115.75, eked out a split decision (96-95, 96-94, 94-96) over IBF#5, WBO#10 junior bantam Sho Ishida (29-3, 15 KOs), 115.75, over ten hard-fought rounds on Saturday in Nagoya, Japan. Ishida, four inches taller and with an advantageous reach by six inches, started well with stinging lefts, but the ex-titlist Tanaka gradually went close to him and scored with solid body shots as the contest progressed. It was a close affair, but it was WBC#7, WBO#9 Tanaka that was more aggressive all the way despite his absorption of Ishida’s jabs and right uppercuts. Tanaka made his first appearance since his first defeat at the hand of Kazuto Ioka on New Year’s Eve of the previous year.

Promoter: Hatanaka Promotions.