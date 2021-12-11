December 11, 2021
Boxing Results

Ex-WBO champ Tanaka edges IBF#5 Ishida

By Joe Koizumi

Formerly WBO three-division champ Kosei Tanaka (16-1, 9 KOs), 115.75, eked out a split decision (96-95, 96-94, 94-96) over IBF#5, WBO#10 junior bantam Sho Ishida (29-3, 15 KOs), 115.75, over ten hard-fought rounds on Saturday in Nagoya, Japan.  Ishida, four inches taller and with an advantageous reach by six inches, started well with stinging lefts, but the ex-titlist Tanaka gradually went close to him and scored with solid body shots as the contest progressed.  It was a close affair, but it was WBC#7, WBO#9 Tanaka that was more aggressive all the way despite his absorption of Ishida’s jabs and right uppercuts.  Tanaka made his first appearance since his first defeat at the hand of Kazuto Ioka on New Year’s Eve of the previous year.

Promoter: Hatanaka Promotions.

Results from Kazahstan
Super Saturday Boxing Lineup

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>