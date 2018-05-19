Results from Kansas

By Bill Green

The opening off tv bout between to regional Cruiserweights Chris Harris 2-2-2 (2) of Wichita, KS and Leroy Jones 2-3 (2), St Louis, MO, put on a crowd pleasing back and forth slugfest. In the end, it was the more experienced Jones earning the unpopular to the crowd unanimous decision with scores 39-37 across the board. Jones would land crisp lead left hooks and pot shot from the outside. Harris started off slow but remained the aggressor and had plenty of moments, including drawing blood from his opponent late in the fight. This fight definitely was closer than the scorecards and is worthy of a rematch, this time at 6 rounds to settle what remains a local grudge match. Jones improves to 3-3 (2) while Harris drops to 2-2-3 (2)