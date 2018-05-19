May 19, 2018

Undercard Results from Toronto

WBC #11 heavyweight Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas (24-0, 17 KOs) pounded out a ten round unanimous decision over Herve Hubeaux (29-3, 14 KOs) in a clash for the NABF title on Saturday night at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.. Scores were 100-90, 100-90, 99-91.

Welterweight Mikael Zewski (31-1, 22 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Diego Gonzalo Luque (21-6-1, 10 KOs). Scores were 100-89, 99-90 and 99-90.

Welterweights Kane Heron (11-0-1, 5 KOs) and Ivan Alvarez (27-9-1, 17 KOs) battled to an eight round draw. Scores were 76-76, 76-76 and 78-74 Alvarez).

Heavyweight Kristian Prenga (8-1, 8 KOs) stopped Ricardo Humberto Ramirez (14-5, 11 KOs) in the third round.

Middleweight Christian M’Billi (10-0, 10 KOs) halted Marcos Jesus Cornejo (19-3, 18 KOs) in round three.

