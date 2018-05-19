May 19, 2018

Boschiero wins EU title in Italy

Former European super featherweight champion and IBF #6 Devis Boschiero (46-5-1, 21 KOs) dethroned previously undefeated Farouk Kourbanov (15-1, 3 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision moments ago at the famed Teatro Principe in Milan, Italy.

On the undercard welterweight KO artist Maxim Prodan (14-0-1, 14 KOs) kept his undefeated record, knocking out former European Union champion Gyorgy Mizsei Jr in round three and IBF #10 and WBC #14 super welterweight contender Orlando Fiordigiglio (28-2, 13 KOs) beat Ferenc Hafner by TKO in round three.

OPI Since 82 (Salvatore, Alessandro and Christian Cherchi) promoted the show with Sportitalia televising live in Italy and Fightklub televising in Poland.

Results from Kansas
Undercard results from Oxon Hill, Maryland
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.