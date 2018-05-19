Boschiero wins EU title in Italy

Former European super featherweight champion and IBF #6 Devis Boschiero (46-5-1, 21 KOs) dethroned previously undefeated Farouk Kourbanov (15-1, 3 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision moments ago at the famed Teatro Principe in Milan, Italy.

On the undercard welterweight KO artist Maxim Prodan (14-0-1, 14 KOs) kept his undefeated record, knocking out former European Union champion Gyorgy Mizsei Jr in round three and IBF #10 and WBC #14 super welterweight contender Orlando Fiordigiglio (28-2, 13 KOs) beat Ferenc Hafner by TKO in round three.

OPI Since 82 (Salvatore, Alessandro and Christian Cherchi) promoted the show with Sportitalia televising live in Italy and Fightklub televising in Poland.