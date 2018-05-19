Undercard results from Oxon Hill, Maryland

By Gary “Digital” Williams at ringside

In the first bout to go the distance, undefeated Clinton, MD super featherweight Cobia “The Soldier” Breedy scored a relatively easy six-round unanimous decision over Christopher Martin of Chula Vista, CA. Breedy showed solid offensive skills as he kept Martin continually off balance. Breedy would win by shutout (60-54) on all three judges’s scorecards. Breedy is now 11-0, four KO’s while Martin drops to 30-10-3, 10 KO’s.

Antonio “Another” Russell put on a punishing performance en route to a fifth-round TKO over Jonathan Lecona of Mexico City, Mexico. The Capital Heights, MD native scored three knockdowns during the bout before referee Bill Clancy stopped the bout at 16 seconds of the fifth round. Russell remains undefeated at 11-0, nine KO’s. Lecona is 17-20-4, six KO’s.

Alexandria, VA super welterweight Brandon “Bulldog” Quarles scored a fifth-round TKO over Fidel Monterrosa of Barranquilla, Colombia. Quarles, a former middleweight, saw his power increase throughout the contest as he wore down the game Monterrosa. Eventually, Quarles was able to put on enough pressure to force referee Dave Braslow to stop the bout at 2:01 of the fifth round. Quarles’s record rises to 19-4-1, 10 KO’s while Monterrosa falls to 38-18-1, 30 KO’s.

In the opening bout at MGM National Harbor Casino in Oxon Hill, MD, super middleweight RReuben Simmons of Lynchburg, VA won the contest at the end of the first round when his opponent, Ayron Davis of Wytheville, VA could not answer the bell for the second round. Douglas picked up the pace midway through the first and somehow caused a cut on the top of Davis’s head.