Moloney Brothers victorious

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing



WBA #4, IBF #11 bantamweight Jason Maloney (17-0, 14 KOs) forced a four round stoppage of former world champion Kohei Kono (33-12-1, 14 KOs) of Japan, at the Malvern Town Hall in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on Saturday. The ringside doctor ruled cut eye suffered by Kono too severe to continue at the conclusion of round six of a scheduled twelve round WBA Oceania title bout.

WBC #5, WBA #5, IBF #5, WBO #11 super flyweight Andrew Moloney (17-0, 10 KOs) outpointed Filipino Richard Claveras (18-4-2, 15 KOs) over ten rounds with the WBA Oceania title up for grabs. Moloney controlled the contest in most of the rounds to win by scores of 99-91, 98-91, 98-91.

Co-promoter Peter Maniatis said, “Jason Moloney vs Kono was a cracking fight. Both fighters were aggressive early, but a straight left hard jab put Koto down on the canvas in the 3rd but Koto got up then it was a world class display by Jason Moloney. He cut Kono with a punch and Kono’s left eye was bleeding badly. Both fighters were covered in Kono’s blood and the whole ring canvas was full of blood. The doctor stepped in the sixth to stop the fight and would not let a brave Kono continue in front of a sell out crowd at Malvern Town Hall Ultratune Bob Rose Cup Night.”

Maniatis also stated, “Andrew Moloney outclassed Richard Claveras but the fight did have some drama when Claveras landed a counter right hand on Andrew Moloney in the 5th to drop Moloney to the canvas. Moloney got up boxed the round out then put on a clinic to with a lopsided contest.”