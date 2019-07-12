Former two-division world champion Amir Khan (36-5, 21 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over former IBF featherweight champion Billy “The Kid” Dib (45-6, 26 KOs) in a welterweight bout on Friday night at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah Saudi Arabia. Khan war in command all the way. He dropped late sub Dib with a left hook in round two, and after Khan dropped Dib again in round four, Dib’s corner threw in the towel. Khan claimed the WBC International welterweight title with the win. Is Manny Pacquiao next?
IBF #15 heavyweight Hughie Fury (23-2, 13 KOs) was victorious in the seventh round when 38-year-old Samuel Peter (38-8, 31 KOs) suffered a shoulder injury. Fury wasn’t buying it, saying afterward, “He just wanted to get out of there, it wasn’t a genuine injury, he just bottled it.”
Nonsense….. Fury. … Is a stiff. Not like his cuzn. Youtube Furys last fights. Saunders? Whats up with that? Nigerian Nightmare brought it. Hes more than a mere opponent. The Horns are out! Peter was robbed the last time again….
Khan got his shot at the welterweight sweep stakes against Crawford, but he quit. With so many belt holders that should be fighting each other, Khan should not get a look in. But thanks to sanctioning bodies and rival promoters, he probably will. And he will get smashed in the process
Khan’s shoulder injury so bad against Crawford he couldn’t continue but somehow able to fight a few months later.
Amir should fight Hughie….