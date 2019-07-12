Former two-division world champion Amir Khan (36-5, 21 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over former IBF featherweight champion Billy “The Kid” Dib (45-6, 26 KOs) in a welterweight bout on Friday night at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah Saudi Arabia. Khan war in command all the way. He dropped late sub Dib with a left hook in round two, and after Khan dropped Dib again in round four, Dib’s corner threw in the towel. Khan claimed the WBC International welterweight title with the win. Is Manny Pacquiao next?

IBF #15 heavyweight Hughie Fury (23-2, 13 KOs) was victorious in the seventh round when 38-year-old Samuel Peter (38-8, 31 KOs) suffered a shoulder injury. Fury wasn’t buying it, saying afterward, “He just wanted to get out of there, it wasn’t a genuine injury, he just bottled it.”