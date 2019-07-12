No Canelo for Kovalev. Mandatory challenger Anthony Yarde (18-0, 17 KOs) will challenge long-standing world champion Kovalev for his WBO light heavyweight championship in Chelyabinsk, Russia on August 24. The fight will be broadcast live and exclusive in the UK on BT Sport and probably ESPN+ in the US. Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren made the announcement today.
Long standing WBO champion? He won that title this year.
Finally……..
This could be an interesting fight…I don’t know if Yarde has really fought anybody yet. This very possibly could be one of those fights that who ever gets the first good punch in wins. KOvalev looked really good in his last fight but i’ve never seen Yarde fight.