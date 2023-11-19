November 18, 2023
Boxing Results

Results from Inglewood, California

Female super bantamweight Erika Cruz (17-2, 3 KOs) outworked and dethroned WBA champion Mayerlin Rivas (17-5-3, 11 KOs) over ten rounds by majority decision. Scores were 95-95, 98-92, 97-93.

Unheralded bantamweight Jonathan Rodriguez (17-1-1, 7 KOs) scored a shock first round TKO over former world champion Kal Yafai (27-3, 15 KOs) to claim the vacant WBA Intercontinental title. Rodriguez dropped Yafai twice and then got a referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:17.

In his first ten-rounder, unbeaten lightweight Marc Castro (11-0, 8 KOs) punished Gonzalo Fuenzalida (12-3, 3 KOs) for seven rounds. A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:31.

Unbeaten jr lightweight Jalan Walker (12-0-1, 10 KOs) stopped Jorge Villegas (14-2, 13 KOs) in round two. A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage at 2:55.

Super lightweight Criztec Bazaldua (3-0, 1 KO) halted Pedro Angel Cruz (3-4, 2 KOs) in the fourth round. Time was :46.

Azim wins EBU belt, #1 Riakporhe crushes foe

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Nice ‘stoppage’ by Castro… apparently (and according to Chris Mannix) you don’t need to land anything clean to get a KO, just throw enough punches.
    Fuenzalida wasn’t hurt at all and still throwing. Different rules for the A and B side again…

    Reply

  • I thought that would be a tough fight for Yafai, especially after a year off but I didn’t think THAT would happen. Probably the end of the line for him now.

    Reply
    • >