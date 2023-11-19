Female super bantamweight Erika Cruz (17-2, 3 KOs) outworked and dethroned WBA champion Mayerlin Rivas (17-5-3, 11 KOs) over ten rounds by majority decision. Scores were 95-95, 98-92, 97-93.

Unheralded bantamweight Jonathan Rodriguez (17-1-1, 7 KOs) scored a shock first round TKO over former world champion Kal Yafai (27-3, 15 KOs) to claim the vacant WBA Intercontinental title. Rodriguez dropped Yafai twice and then got a referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:17.

In his first ten-rounder, unbeaten lightweight Marc Castro (11-0, 8 KOs) punished Gonzalo Fuenzalida (12-3, 3 KOs) for seven rounds. A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:31.

Unbeaten jr lightweight Jalan Walker (12-0-1, 10 KOs) stopped Jorge Villegas (14-2, 13 KOs) in round two. A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage at 2:55.

Super lightweight Criztec Bazaldua (3-0, 1 KO) halted Pedro Angel Cruz (3-4, 2 KOs) in the fourth round. Time was :46.