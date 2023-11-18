November 18, 2023
Boxing Results

Azim wins EBU belt, #1 Riakporhe crushes foe

Fast-tracking super lightweight Adam Azim (10-0, 7 KOs) punished and dethroned EBU European 140lb champion Franck Petitjean (24-7-3, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at The Halls in Wolverhampton, England. Azim pressed the action, dropped Petitjean with a body shot in round five, and finished him with another knockdown in round ten.

WBO #1 cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe (17-0, 13 KOs) destroyed Dylan Bregeon (13-5-1, 3 KOs) in round two. Riakporhe dropped Bregeon with a huge right hand then got the win when Bregeon’s corner threw in the towel soon after. Time was 1:36.

Results from Manchester, England

  • Can someone tell me why referees judge fights in the UK by themselves instead of using 3 judges? Is it that hard to find enough judges or is it for financial reasons?
    So many terrible decisions and always in favor of the A-side.

    Brad Foster was one today. He clearly won… then the ref scores it 97-94 for the A-side.

