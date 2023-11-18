In a clash between unbeaten heavyweights, Solomon Dacres (8-0, 2 KOs) took a ten round majority decision over Michael Webster (9-1, 6 KOs) to retain his English title. Scores were 95-95, 96-93, 96-94. Dacres was deducted a point for a forearm in the tenth round.

In an upset, “Horrible” Harry Scarff (13-2, 3 KOs) dethroned previously unbeaten British welterweight champion Ekow Essuman (19-1, 7 KOs) over twelve rounds by scores of 116-113, 117-112, 115-113.

Female super welterweight Ema Kozin (23-1-1, 12 KOs) took a ten round split decision against Hannah Rankin (13-7, 3 KOs) to claim the WBA and WBA 154lb would titles. Scores were 96-94, 98-92 Kozin, 96-94 Rankin.

British title action will be Nathaniel Collins (14-0, 7 KOs) narrowly retained his British and Commonwealth belts with a majority decision against previously undefeated Zak Miller (13-1, 3 KOs). Scores were 115-113, 115-113, 114-114.