Unbeaten welterweight Robert Garcia (8-0-1, 6 KOs) and Antonius Grable (3-1-1, 3 KOs) battled to a six round draw. Scores were 58-56 Grable, 57-57, 57-57. Grable seemingly did more.

Middleweight Eugene Hill, Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Shane Hall (0-2). Hill dropped Hall in the first round and got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was :45.