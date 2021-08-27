ESPN has announced a few new fights that will air on ESPN platforms. WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete will meet Joet Gonzalez on October 16. Also, Vasyl Lomachenko will return on December 11 at Madison Square Garden.

After his world title trilogy with Joshua Franco, super flyweight Andrew Moloney has already set his sights on a route back to being a world champion. He is taking aim at WBO champion Kazuta Ioka. Ioka is already lined up to face Francisco Rodriguez Jr. and Moloney is hoping to be next.

Another interesting tidbit from ESPN is the IBF is requiring Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos to be vaccinated by September 7. Apparently it’s in the contract. Will this be a new trend?

YouTuber Jake Paul named Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy Fury as possibly his next opponent. Fury (6-0, 4 KOs) is on Sunday’s Paul-Woodley undercard.