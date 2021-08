Telemundo Weights from Plant City, FL Dennis Contreras 126 vs. Cesar Juarez 126

(WBA Fedecentro featherweight title) Bryan Polaco 152 vs. Justin Gutner 151

Christopher Galeano 158 vs. Marcus Willis 158

Omar Rosario142 vs. Marc Misiura 141

Luis Caraballo 154 vs. John Portal 151

Otabek Kholmatov 124 vs. Carlos Ubando 125

Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw 235 vs. Nick Davis 238 Venue: White Sands Rehabilitation Center, Plant City, Florida

Promoter: All Star Boxing

TV: Telemundo Garcia beats Frausto for NABF title. Paul-Woodley Final Press Conference

