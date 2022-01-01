In a rematch, heavyweight Jonnie Rice (15-6-1, 10 KOs) won a slow-paced ten round unanimous decision over Michael Coffie (12-2, 9 KOs) by scores of 97-93, 97-93, 99-91. Easy win for Rice, despite weighing 15 pounds more than he did in winning their first fight.
WBO #14 heavyweight Ali Eren Demirezen (15-1, 12 KOs) broke down former world title challenger Gerald Washington (20-5-1, 13 KOs) over eight rounds. Washington’s corner finally asked for a referee’s stoppage and got it at :27 of round eight.
Heavyweight Viktor Faust (9-0, 7 KOs scored an exciting second round TKO over Iago Kiladze (27-6-1, 19 KOs). In a wild first round, Faust dropped Kiladze, Kiladze got up and floored Faust, Faust got up and dropped Kiladze again. In round two, Kiladze floored Faust again, then Faust knocked down Kiladze. Kiladze beat the count, but referee Sam Burgos waved off the fight. Kiladze was furious about the stoppage and tapped Burgos with a right hand. Time was 1:44. Seemed like a quick stoppage. Faust was a 33:1 favorite and no one expected this bout to go life and death.
Unbeaten lightweight Frank “The Ghost” Martin (15-0, 11 KOs) dominated Romero Duno (24-3, 19 KOs) and knocked him out in the fourth round. Impressive performance by Martin who floored Duno twice in round four. Time was 2:54. Martin looks ready to join the elites in the hot 135lb division.
Heavyweight Lenier Pero (6-0, 3 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Geovany Bruzon (6-1, 5 KOs). Scores were 77-75, 78-74, 78-74. Good scrap.
Martin is excellent. He’s a bigger puncher, and he doesn’t have that overall level of skill in my opinion, but reminds me a little of Stevie Johnston.
If Stevie dreamed of knockouts like that he’d have to wake up and apologize.
Well, Sam Burgos should turn his referee license in. Corruption or ineptitude
Terrible referee. Sam Burgos why did you stop this fight?? Kaladze wasn’t dropped and Faust was with a nose hemorragie and you didn’t stop the fight for that. What an unfair decition !! I undestand perfectly why Iago Kaladze was so angry (me too). This fight has been unexpectedly exciting until this inept referee stopped it
On the other side the referee stopped correctly (in my opinion) the Washington vs the Turkish Andy Ruiz (Ali)…although Washington wasn’t floored his physical condition was bad and coudn’t continue with guarantees. Good stoppage !!
Corner stopped that one, not the red on his own. Not sure how Washington was ahead on the cards at the time of the stoppage.
“Kiladze was furious about the stoppage and tapped Burgos with a right hand.”
Saw the “tap” on YouTube, and that’s a good description of what happened. Just pushed his arm out and made a little contact. Curious what the penalty will be for that?