In a rematch, heavyweight Jonnie Rice (15-6-1, 10 KOs) won a slow-paced ten round unanimous decision over Michael Coffie (12-2, 9 KOs) by scores of 97-93, 97-93, 99-91. Easy win for Rice, despite weighing 15 pounds more than he did in winning their first fight.

WBO #14 heavyweight Ali Eren Demirezen (15-1, 12 KOs) broke down former world title challenger Gerald Washington (20-5-1, 13 KOs) over eight rounds. Washington’s corner finally asked for a referee’s stoppage and got it at :27 of round eight.

Heavyweight Viktor Faust (9-0, 7 KOs scored an exciting second round TKO over Iago Kiladze (27-6-1, 19 KOs). In a wild first round, Faust dropped Kiladze, Kiladze got up and floored Faust, Faust got up and dropped Kiladze again. In round two, Kiladze floored Faust again, then Faust knocked down Kiladze. Kiladze beat the count, but referee Sam Burgos waved off the fight. Kiladze was furious about the stoppage and tapped Burgos with a right hand. Time was 1:44. Seemed like a quick stoppage. Faust was a 33:1 favorite and no one expected this bout to go life and death.

Unbeaten lightweight Frank “The Ghost” Martin (15-0, 11 KOs) dominated Romero Duno (24-3, 19 KOs) and knocked him out in the fourth round. Impressive performance by Martin who floored Duno twice in round four. Time was 2:54. Martin looks ready to join the elites in the hot 135lb division.

Heavyweight Lenier Pero (6-0, 3 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Geovany Bruzon (6-1, 5 KOs). Scores were 77-75, 78-74, 78-74. Good scrap.